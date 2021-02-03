UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait-state Owned Shows Keen Interest To Invest In Cattle Breeding, Water Distribution

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Kuwait-state owned shows keen interest to invest in cattle breeding, water distribution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was informed by the Kuwait-stated owned firm Enertech's CEO Abdullah Al Mutairi that the company is interested to work with in the water sector, including distribution, solar systems, and cattle breeding for Hilal meat.

The delegation of the firm Enertech led by its CEO Abdullah Al Mutairi called on the CM Sindh at CM's House here, said a spokesperson on Wednesdy.

The visiting delegation told the CM Sindh that our company would make direct investment and where necessary they would work on PPP mode.

Talking to the delegation, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government has a comprehensive plan to boost the agriculture sector by installing solar tube wells and introducing calf breeding for export.

The meeting was attended by Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Energy Tariq Shah and DG PPP Unit Khalid Shaikh.

The chief minister said that his government was launching a water scheme to provide tap water in different districts of Karachi. "We would welcome you if the Kuwaiti company started a water distribution system in the city," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial agriculture department has vast cattle farming centers. "We would welcome Enertech to work with the agriculture department to promote new calf breeds and grow them for export of Hilal meat," he said and added another project of installation of solar tube wells was in the pipeline. The Kuwaiti company can participate in the project and extend helping hands to install solar tubewells in the province.

The CEO of the company thanked the chief minister for giving them an opportunity to work in Sindh and said their firm was already working in Balochistan.

The chief minister said that there were a lot of investment opportunities in Thar and invited the delegation to visit the area and explore areas of their interest.

"The provincial government provides unflinching support to the investors," he said.

The chief minister directed Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem to organize the meeting of the visiting delegation with the Investment department so that they could discuss other opportunities.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister Water Agriculture Thar Company Visit Murad Ali Shah Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host International Defence Conference ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italy’s ..

56 minutes ago

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

1 hour ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

2 hours ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

2 hours ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.