Kuwait-state owned shows keen interest to invest in cattle breeding, water distribution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was informed by the Kuwait-stated owned firm Enertech's CEO Abdullah Al Mutairi that the company is interested to work with in the water sector, including distribution, solar systems, and cattle breeding for Hilal meat.

The delegation of the firm Enertech led by its CEO Abdullah Al Mutairi called on the CM Sindh at CM's House here, said a spokesperson on Wednesdy.

The visiting delegation told the CM Sindh that our company would make direct investment and where necessary they would work on PPP mode.

Talking to the delegation, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government has a comprehensive plan to boost the agriculture sector by installing solar tube wells and introducing calf breeding for export.

The meeting was attended by Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Energy Tariq Shah and DG PPP Unit Khalid Shaikh.

The chief minister said that his government was launching a water scheme to provide tap water in different districts of Karachi. "We would welcome you if the Kuwaiti company started a water distribution system in the city," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial agriculture department has vast cattle farming centers. "We would welcome Enertech to work with the agriculture department to promote new calf breeds and grow them for export of Hilal meat," he said and added another project of installation of solar tube wells was in the pipeline. The Kuwaiti company can participate in the project and extend helping hands to install solar tubewells in the province.

The CEO of the company thanked the chief minister for giving them an opportunity to work in Sindh and said their firm was already working in Balochistan.

The chief minister said that there were a lot of investment opportunities in Thar and invited the delegation to visit the area and explore areas of their interest.

"The provincial government provides unflinching support to the investors," he said.

The chief minister directed Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem to organize the meeting of the visiting delegation with the Investment department so that they could discuss other opportunities.