Kuwait visa restoration proof of best foreign policy:Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The restoration of family and business visas of Pakistani nationals by Kuwait, after decade long suspension was the proof of PTI government's best foreign policy, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Monday.

In a tweet, Ashrafi, who is also Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman said the historic decisions were announced on the occasion of the recent visit of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to Kuwait. Pakistan indebted to Kuwait for its cooperation and affection.

He said that the relations between Pakistan and Kuwait in diverse fields would be further strengthened and stabilized.

The country's relations with the Islamic Arab countries has registered a marked improvement according to the direction and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.