UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Visa Restoration Proof Of Best Foreign Policy:Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Kuwait visa restoration proof of best foreign policy:Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The restoration of family and business visas of Pakistani nationals by Kuwait, after decade long suspension was the proof of PTI government's best foreign policy, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Monday.

In a tweet, Ashrafi, who is also Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman said the historic decisions were announced on the occasion of the recent visit of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to Kuwait. Pakistan indebted to Kuwait for its cooperation and affection.

He said that the relations between Pakistan and Kuwait in diverse fields would be further strengthened and stabilized.

The country's relations with the Islamic Arab countries has registered a marked improvement according to the direction and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Interior Minister Kuwait Visit Middle East Family Government Best Arab

Recent Stories

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

29 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

44 minutes ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

44 minutes ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

44 minutes ago

AJK to observe World Environment Day on June 5

21 minutes ago

US Consulate hosts workshop with top hollywood wri ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.