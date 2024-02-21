Open Menu

Kuwaiti Ambassador Calls On CM Naqvi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 08:21 PM

Kuwaiti Ambassador calls on CM Naqvi

The Ambassador of Kuwait Mr. Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutain met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Ambassador of Kuwait Mr. Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutain met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, here on Wednesday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors were discussed during the meeting.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador felicitated the CM on being elected as Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and also congratulated him on the splendid launching of PSL-9.

Mohsin Naqvi while conversing with the Ambassador of Kuwait stated that fraternal relations exist between Pakistan and Kuwait for the last many decades, adding that time has arrived to transform this relationship into a productive economic assistance between Pakistan and Kuwait. There is a great demand of livestock in Kuwait and it is also a dire need to promote this bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries on sustainable basis.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that 6 Business Facilitation Centres have been established in Punjab in only 30 days. The required NOCs are being issued to the investors within 15 days at the Business Facilitation Centres. The Kuwaiti investors should benefit from these investment opportunities in Punjab and all possible assistance would be provided in this regard, he said. The enhancement in economic relationship is possible with the maximum exchange of trade delegations between the two countries, the CM maintained.

Ambassador of Kuwait Mr. Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutain remarked that extending cooperation in the field of livestock and other sectors would be further promoted with the Punjab government, saying that a great potential exists with regard to enhancing bilateral trade relationship between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Exchange Business Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Kuwait All From

Recent Stories

PPP optimistic about Zardari's nomination for pres ..

PPP optimistic about Zardari's nomination for president

48 seconds ago
 Meeting discuss steps for success of “Food Secur ..

Meeting discuss steps for success of “Food Security and Livelihood Program” ..

50 seconds ago
 Pakistan's Naseem, Awais win matches in Asian Men ..

Pakistan's Naseem, Awais win matches in Asian Men Snooker

51 seconds ago
 Registration for religious teacher, clerks and sol ..

Registration for religious teacher, clerks and soldier in Pakistan Army would co ..

52 seconds ago
 Mayor Karachi calls for a peaceful and prosperous ..

Mayor Karachi calls for a peaceful and prosperous city

54 seconds ago
 Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zal ..

Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zalmi

27 minutes ago
Two LESCO employees dismissed

Two LESCO employees dismissed

25 minutes ago
 Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for ..

Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables, transgenders

27 minutes ago
 New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate ..

New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate provinces' economy: Khuhro

25 minutes ago
 Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Ch ..

Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore: Mini ..

27 minutes ago
 Renovation of nursing hostel,college to be complet ..

Renovation of nursing hostel,college to be completed at Rs 725 mln

25 minutes ago
 HCCI facilitates traders for issuance of 250 pendi ..

HCCI facilitates traders for issuance of 250 pending food licenses: Adeel Siddiq ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan