Kuwaiti Ambassador Calls On CM Naqvi
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 08:21 PM
The Ambassador of Kuwait Mr. Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutain met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Ambassador of Kuwait Mr. Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutain met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, here on Wednesday.
Matters pertaining to mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors were discussed during the meeting.
The Kuwaiti Ambassador felicitated the CM on being elected as Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and also congratulated him on the splendid launching of PSL-9.
Mohsin Naqvi while conversing with the Ambassador of Kuwait stated that fraternal relations exist between Pakistan and Kuwait for the last many decades, adding that time has arrived to transform this relationship into a productive economic assistance between Pakistan and Kuwait. There is a great demand of livestock in Kuwait and it is also a dire need to promote this bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries on sustainable basis.
Mohsin Naqvi apprised that 6 Business Facilitation Centres have been established in Punjab in only 30 days. The required NOCs are being issued to the investors within 15 days at the Business Facilitation Centres. The Kuwaiti investors should benefit from these investment opportunities in Punjab and all possible assistance would be provided in this regard, he said. The enhancement in economic relationship is possible with the maximum exchange of trade delegations between the two countries, the CM maintained.
Ambassador of Kuwait Mr. Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutain remarked that extending cooperation in the field of livestock and other sectors would be further promoted with the Punjab government, saying that a great potential exists with regard to enhancing bilateral trade relationship between the two countries.
Recent Stories
PPP optimistic about Zardari's nomination for president
Meeting discuss steps for success of “Food Security and Livelihood Program” ..
Pakistan's Naseem, Awais win matches in Asian Men Snooker
Registration for religious teacher, clerks and soldier in Pakistan Army would co ..
Mayor Karachi calls for a peaceful and prosperous city
Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zalmi
Two LESCO employees dismissed
Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables, transgenders
New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate provinces' economy: Khuhro
Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore: Mini ..
Renovation of nursing hostel,college to be completed at Rs 725 mln
HCCI facilitates traders for issuance of 250 pending food licenses: Adeel Siddiq ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP optimistic about Zardari's nomination for president48 seconds ago
-
Meeting discuss steps for success of “Food Security and Livelihood Program” in merged districts50 seconds ago
-
Registration for religious teacher, clerks and soldier in Pakistan Army would continue till 9 May52 seconds ago
-
Mayor Karachi calls for a peaceful and prosperous city54 seconds ago
-
Two LESCO employees dismissed25 minutes ago
-
Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables, transgenders27 minutes ago
-
New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate provinces' economy: Khuhro25 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore: Minister27 minutes ago
-
Renovation of nursing hostel,college to be completed at Rs 725 mln25 minutes ago
-
HCCI facilitates traders for issuance of 250 pending food licenses: Adeel Siddiqui25 minutes ago
-
IHC sends Aleem Khan’s victory case back to ECP29 minutes ago
-
38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygienic conditions29 minutes ago