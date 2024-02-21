Kuwaiti Ambassador calls on CM Naqvi

The Ambassador of Kuwait Mr. Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutain met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Ambassador of Kuwait Mr. Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutain met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, here on Wednesday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors were discussed during the meeting.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador felicitated the CM on being elected as Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and also congratulated him on the splendid launching of PSL-9.

Mohsin Naqvi while conversing with the Ambassador of Kuwait stated that fraternal relations exist between Pakistan and Kuwait for the last many decades, adding that time has arrived to transform this relationship into a productive economic assistance between Pakistan and Kuwait. There is a great demand of livestock in Kuwait and it is also a dire need to promote this bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries on sustainable basis.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that 6 Business Facilitation Centres have been established in Punjab in only 30 days. The required NOCs are being issued to the investors within 15 days at the Business Facilitation Centres. The Kuwaiti investors should benefit from these investment opportunities in Punjab and all possible assistance would be provided in this regard, he said. The enhancement in economic relationship is possible with the maximum exchange of trade delegations between the two countries, the CM maintained.

Ambassador of Kuwait Mr. Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutain remarked that extending cooperation in the field of livestock and other sectors would be further promoted with the Punjab government, saying that a great potential exists with regard to enhancing bilateral trade relationship between the two countries.