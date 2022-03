ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, in a tweet,on Monday warmly welcomed Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who has arrived in Islamabad to attend the 48th Session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation - Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) on March 22 and 23.