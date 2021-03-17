UrduPoint.com
Kuwaiti FM's Visit To Help Further Strengthen Pak-Kuwait Relations: Ashrafi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:56 PM

Kuwaiti FM's visit to help further strengthen Pak-Kuwait relations: Ashrafi

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah's impending visit to Pakistan would help further strengthening fraternal relations between Pakistan and Kuwait, said special representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi

In a tweet, he said the two-day visit set to commence on Thursday would provide further impetus to the positive momentum in deepening mutual cooperation.

In a tweet, he said the two-day visit set to commence on Thursday would provide further impetus to the positive momentum in deepening mutual cooperation.

Pakistan values its relations with Islamic countries.

Kuwait has always extended optimum help to Pakistan especially during testing times.

The high level interaction between two countries would help tackling the challenges of terrorism, extremism and violence in an effective way.

Ashrafi vowed according warm welcome to the high level delegation of Kuwait on arrival.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials from the Kuwaiti Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Interior, and Trade and Industry will be visiting Pakistan on 18-19 March 2021.

More Stories From Pakistan

