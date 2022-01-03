KVO demands strict action against illegal hunting in Khunjrab National Park

Khunjrab Villagers Organization (KVO) demanded strict action against elements involved in illegal hunting in Khunjerab National Park

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Khunjrab Villagers Organization (KVO) demanded strict action against elements involved in illegal hunting in Khunjerab National Park.

Talking to media they said such violations would be a set back to the conservation efforts in Gilgit-Baltistan.

They demanded of the chief minister and Cheif Secretary GB to take notice of the violations.