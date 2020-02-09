UrduPoint.com
KWC To Help Highlight Positive Image Of Country: Ijaz Alam

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:50 PM

KWC to help highlight positive image of country: Ijaz Alam

LAHORE, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Sunday welcomed all Kabaddi teams in Pakistan including Indian team.

In a statement, he said that Kabaddi World Cup (KWC) in Punjab could be a turning point for restoring the lost popularity of the traditional Pakistani game.

He said that participation of 10 different country's in the mega event would highlight the positive image of Pakistan as peaceful and game-loving country. The minister also paid a tribute to institutions of security forces especially the Pak Army to root out terrorism from the country.

He said, "It is the best time for us to highlight Pakistan's soft image to the internationalcommunity and prove that Pakistan is a peaceful country."

