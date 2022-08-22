UrduPoint.com

KWCCIM Inks MoUs With ISB, RWP, LHR, Multan Chambers Of Commerce

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 08:23 PM

KWCCIM inks MoUs with ISB, RWP, LHR, Multan Chambers of Commerce

Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Malir District) has signed memorandum of understanding with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce, Lahore Chamber of Commerce , and Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Malir District) has signed memorandum of understanding with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce, Lahore Chamber of Commerce , and Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The founder of KWCCIM and former vice president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry , Nazli Abid Nisar, said release on Monday.

The aim was to promote trade and industry, support in organizing trade exhibitions and provide equal business opportunities to women entrepreneurs.

A delegation of women entrepreneurs headed by Nazli Abid Nisar made a goodwill visited the Women Chambers of Punjab and FPCCI Capital Office Islamabad, Regional Office Lahore, Women's Chamber Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Women Chamber Lahore, Women Chamber Multan, Women Chamber Bahawalpur, Women Chamber, and had meetings with officials and members of Women's Chamber Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The purpose of the visits was to struggle together to solve the current poor economic conditions and the problems faced by business women. Leader of the Women's Chamber Hina Mansab appreciated the work of Nazli Abid Nisar.

The delegation included SVP Karachi Women's Chamber Afzala Shaheen, Farzana Khan and others.

