KWSB Demolishes 3 Illegal Houses In Bin Qasim Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:00 AM

KWSB demolishes 3 illegal houses in Bin Qasim area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Friday demolished three illegal houses and one cemented-stool type structure from the top of the 54-inch diameter Haleji Conduit in Shahnawaz goth, Bin Qasim area here.

According to KWSB spokesperson, the successful operation was carried out in line with the ongoing drive being carried out by the KWSB in the metropolis to protect the water board's installations and land sites.

A case about land grabbing had also been registered against the accused Nadeem Khaskheli, Muhammad Ali and others with the Bin Qasim police station.

Meanwhile, KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan had congratulated the demolition team on the successful operation and issued instructions to continue the it against the land grabbers.

