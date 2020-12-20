UrduPoint.com
KWSB Dismantles Another Illegal Water Hydrant

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Karachi Water & Sewerage board (KWSB) late Saturday night raided an illegal water hydrant near National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

The people involved in operating the said illegal hydrant fled away from the scene, said a news release on Sunday.

The raiding team confiscated all the equipment used for operating the hydrant and also disconnected the illegal water connection present at the site for pilfering water from the line of KWSB.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in his message said that the crackdown against illegal water hydrants,responsible for water shortage in the city would continue indiscriminately.

He said the people of Karachi would not suffer anymore due to the mafia involved in water pilferage.

