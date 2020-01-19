UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KW&SB Expedites Efforts To Streamline Water Supply, Sewerage Network

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 08:20 PM

KW&SB expedites efforts to streamline water supply, sewerage network

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The staffers of Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) has expedited their efforts to streamline the water supply and sewerage system, on the directives of managing director Asadullah Khan.

The cleaning of KG Canal, which supplies water to Karachi, is underway with the help of heavy machinery, a press release Sunday said.

The repair of leakages in various supply lines is also being carried out while cleaning of manholes and sewerage lines are also underway to improve the sewage flow.

In addition, a large number of complaints related to waters supply and billing have also been resolved.

The broken sewerage manholes and color slabs have also been replaced in different areas of the metropolis.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Sunday

Recent Stories

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

36 minutes ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

3 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

3 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

4 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.