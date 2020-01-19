KW&SB expedites efforts to streamline water supply, sewerage network

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The staffers of Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) has expedited their efforts to streamline the water supply and sewerage system, on the directives of managing director Asadullah Khan.

The cleaning of KG Canal, which supplies water to Karachi, is underway with the help of heavy machinery, a press release Sunday said.

The repair of leakages in various supply lines is also being carried out while cleaning of manholes and sewerage lines are also underway to improve the sewage flow.

In addition, a large number of complaints related to waters supply and billing have also been resolved.

The broken sewerage manholes and color slabs have also been replaced in different areas of the metropolis.