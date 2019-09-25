UrduPoint.com
KW&SB Fulfill Its Duty To Supply Water To Every House In Karachi: Mayor Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

KW&SB fulfill its duty to supply water to every house in Karachi: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) must fulfill its responsibility to supply water to every house in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) must fulfill its responsibility to supply water to every house in the metropolis.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives after inaugurating the water filtration plant and planting a sapling in union council 26 Pakistan Chowk on Wednesday, said a statement.

He said, "We are cooperating in the cleaning drive but this could not prove effective if district and union chairmen were not taken on board." Cleaning problem should be solved on permanent basis and that could be achieved only with making local government system strong, he added.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Hasan, chairman of UC-26 Qaiser Imtiaz and Asif Siddiqui, municipal commissioner of district south Barkatullah were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi said that whole city facing water shortage, however this union council has more problems.

The chairman of this UC and his team has taken a good step by arranging supply of clean drinking water to houses.

He said that the elected representatives of people are answerable to their voters but they have no control on water and sewerage so how could they help the people.

He said that this is the duty of water board and it must fulfill its responsibility.

He said that the fumigation campaign of the Karachi MetropolitanCorporation (KMC) will continue as third round of spray already started and district south will be covered today with 40 spray vehicles, we want to cover each and every part of all union committees in this campaign.

