KWSB Gets Back Office Allocated To Mechanic

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 01:59 PM

The Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has annulled the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Estate bid to rent out the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) office in Jamshed Town

The KWSB office, located in the ancient Motilal Nehru Market adjacent to Islamia College for the past 38 years, was shockingly allocated to a mechanic for only Rs1250 per month by authorities of the Karachi Metropolitan Estate Department.

The tenant broke the deputy director's and consumer centre's locks and threw out government data and computers, causing fury among water board employees. Mohsin Raza, General Secretary of the Waterboard People's Labor Union, strongly condemned the move and called on top officials to note it.

Under the direction of the MD Water Board, Chief Engineer Saeed Sheikh took essential steps to resume the office by contacting the authorities of the municipality of Karachi and informing them about the valuable facts.

According to sources, Murtaza Wahab, Karachi's Administrator, took strict note of the State Department's unprecedented initiative and demanded that the office be handed over to the Water Board immediately.

As a result, the officers and staff of the Water Board were delighted, but they requested Murtaza Wahab to take action against the State Department personnel's illegal activities. The State Department officers' Eid campaign was put on hold, and the officials handed over the office to the security in charge of the water board with deep remorse yesterday.

