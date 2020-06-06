UrduPoint.com
KW&SB Officials, Police Take Action Against Sale Of Unhealthy Water, Arrest 11 Accused

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:48 AM

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), officials along with Manghopir Police arrested 11 accused for allegedly selling unhealthy and contaminated water through tankers to different areas of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), officials along with Manghopir Police arrested 11 accused for allegedly selling unhealthy and contaminated water through tankers to different areas of Karachi.

The accused are identified as Rashid, Mohammad Ayaz, Ayub, Qadir Khan, Sulaiman, Alamgir, Abdul Wahab and Liaquat and others, said a statement on Friday.

Focal Person of the KW&SB, Assistant Executive Engineer Rehan Iqbal supervised the action on behalf of the Water Board.

A case has also been registered against the arrested accused in the Manghopir police stations.

