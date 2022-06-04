KWSB partakes fire extinguishing operations at two spots

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board provided over one million gallons of water free of charge during the fire extinguishing operation at famous departmental store near Jail Chowrangi here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Karachi Water and Sewerage board provided over one million gallons of water free of charge during the fire extinguishing operation at famous departmental store near Jail Chowrangi here on Saturday.

Four days ago, a fire emerged around the departmental store, near Jail Chowrangi, and another fire erupted in a garment factory near Murtaza Chowrangi Landhi, where the KWSB provided water smoothly to help firefighters to control the blaze, said a statement on Saturday.

The spokesperson of KWSB said that an emergency was imposed so that four different hydrants of the Water Board could be supplied for the last four days to strengthen the firefighting activities.

He said that the Water Board was in constant touch with the local administration to deal with any emergency situation.

He further said that the Water Board staff was working day and night to provide better facilities to the citizens by performing their duties with honesty.