UrduPoint.com

KWSB Partakes Fire Extinguishing Operations At Two Spots

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 10:21 PM

KWSB partakes fire extinguishing operations at two spots

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board provided over one million gallons of water free of charge during the fire extinguishing operation at famous departmental store near Jail Chowrangi here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Karachi Water and Sewerage board provided over one million gallons of water free of charge during the fire extinguishing operation at famous departmental store near Jail Chowrangi here on Saturday.

Four days ago, a fire emerged around the departmental store, near Jail Chowrangi, and another fire erupted in a garment factory near Murtaza Chowrangi Landhi, where the KWSB provided water smoothly to help firefighters to control the blaze, said a statement on Saturday.

The spokesperson of KWSB said that an emergency was imposed so that four different hydrants of the Water Board could be supplied for the last four days to strengthen the firefighting activities.

He said that the Water Board was in constant touch with the local administration to deal with any emergency situation.

He further said that the Water Board staff was working day and night to provide better facilities to the citizens by performing their duties with honesty.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Water Jail Landhi Million

Recent Stories

Leaked Emails of Former UK Spymaster Prove UK Defi ..

Leaked Emails of Former UK Spymaster Prove UK Defies Democratic Ideals - Zakharo ..

23 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of gang rape of woman

IGP takes notice of gang rape of woman

24 seconds ago
 FIH Hockey5s: Pakistan hold India to 2-2 draw, stu ..

FIH Hockey5s: Pakistan hold India to 2-2 draw, stun Poland 4-2

26 seconds ago
 Swiatek brushes aside Gauff to win second French O ..

Swiatek brushes aside Gauff to win second French Open title

28 seconds ago
 Afghanistan rise to third in World Cup Super Leagu ..

Afghanistan rise to third in World Cup Super League after victory

29 seconds ago
 PML-N to continue its journey to serve masses: Kha ..

PML-N to continue its journey to serve masses: Khawaja Asif

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.