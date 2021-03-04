KW&SB produces many famous players: MD

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Managing Director Asadullah Khan has said that besides smoothly managing its routine operations, the board has given many famous players to Karachi and Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Managing Director Asadullah Khan has said that besides smoothly managing its routine operations, the board has given many famous players to Karachi and Sindh.

He expressed these views while addressing the players and officials of KW&SB's team, the winner of Hamara Karachi Festival Football Tournament, said a statement on Thursday.

He said the Water Board employees were very talented and they would be encouraged, to give better performance in sports.

The managing director said football was the most played and most popular sport in the world.

From the very beginning, the Water board football team has raised the name of the institution, city and province, he added.

He said the Water Board has been very active in other sports including cricket, hockey, badminton and tennis.

He congratulated the players and officials of the board's football team and expressed hope that the team would continue to shine in the future.

Earlier, Sports Officer and President of Water Board Engineers and Officers Association Nadeem Kirmani, Sports Secretary Moinuddin, Team Manager Khalid Anwar, Coach Ustad Dil Murad and others also spoke.