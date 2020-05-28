KW&SB pursues effective strategy for fair, smooth supply, distribution of water to Karachi: MD Water Board

Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), Asadullah Khan on Thursday said that effective strategy is being pursued by the Water Board for smooth supply along with equitable distribution of available water in Malir district and other areas of the city

He said this while talking to Member National Assembly Syed Agha Rafiullah, Member Sindh Assembly Saleem Baloch and other elected representatives here, said a spokesperson of KW&SB here.

The MD Water Board said that the KW&SB has adopted an effective strategy for better water supply to its consumers, in accordance with the directives of the Sindh Minister for Local Government and Chairman Water Board Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

Asadullah said that the Water Board is striving to solve the problems of supply and drainage as highlighted by the elected representatives. The supply and fair distribution of water to the citizens continued as usual even during the Eid holidays, he added.

He observed that the elected representatives live close to the citizens and therefore they are well aware of their problems.

Asadullah Khan said that the officers and engineers of the Water Board have been directed to liaise with the elected representatives, civic and district administrations and concerned agencies and resolve the issues identified by them immediately.

MNA Agha Rafiullah and MPA Saleem Baloch briefed the MD Water Board on water and drainage issues in their constituency and in Malir, Muzaffarabad Colony, Mansehra Colony, Dawood Chali, Katchi Abadis and suburbs.

Chief Engineer Sewerage Saleem Ahmed, Chief Engineer Water Ghulam Qadir Abbas, Chief Engineer Bulk Zafar Palijo, Superintendent Engineer Muhammad Riaz, Executive Engineer Imran Abdullah and other officers and engineers were also present on the occasion.