UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KW&SB Pursues Effective Strategy For Fair, Smooth Supply, Distribution Of Water To Karachi: MD Water Board

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:07 PM

KW&SB pursues effective strategy for fair, smooth supply, distribution of water to Karachi: MD Water Board

Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), Asadullah Khan on Thursday said that effective strategy is being pursued by the Water Board for smooth supply along with equitable distribution of available water in Malir district and other areas of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), Asadullah Khan on Thursday said that effective strategy is being pursued by the Water Board for smooth supply along with equitable distribution of available water in Malir district and other areas of the city.

He said this while talking to Member National Assembly Syed Agha Rafiullah, Member Sindh Assembly Saleem Baloch and other elected representatives here, said a spokesperson of KW&SB here.

The MD Water Board said that the KW&SB has adopted an effective strategy for better water supply to its consumers, in accordance with the directives of the Sindh Minister for Local Government and Chairman Water Board Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

Asadullah said that the Water Board is striving to solve the problems of supply and drainage as highlighted by the elected representatives. The supply and fair distribution of water to the citizens continued as usual even during the Eid holidays, he added.

He observed that the elected representatives live close to the citizens and therefore they are well aware of their problems.

Asadullah Khan said that the officers and engineers of the Water Board have been directed to liaise with the elected representatives, civic and district administrations and concerned agencies and resolve the issues identified by them immediately.

MNA Agha Rafiullah and MPA Saleem Baloch briefed the MD Water Board on water and drainage issues in their constituency and in Malir, Muzaffarabad Colony, Mansehra Colony, Dawood Chali, Katchi Abadis and suburbs.

Chief Engineer Sewerage Saleem Ahmed, Chief Engineer Water Ghulam Qadir Abbas, Chief Engineer Bulk Zafar Palijo, Superintendent Engineer Muhammad Riaz, Executive Engineer Imran Abdullah and other officers and engineers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh National Assembly Water Holidays Mansehra Nasir Muzaffarabad Malir Government

Recent Stories

SEWA reports 16.7 percent increase in residential ..

10 minutes ago

India&#039;s lockdown to focus on 13 cities

25 minutes ago

PA session to be held with skeleton staff

3 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers arrested in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

10600 bags of wheat seized

3 minutes ago

PMD predicts rains till June 2

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.