KW&SB repairs 72 inches diameter line

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), has completed the repair work of 72 inch diameter line which exploded due to reported power outage at Dhabeji pumping station here.

The water supply to the affected areas has been restored, said a spokesperson to the Water Board on Thursday.

The water supply to the affected areas will be disturbed as these areas will face shortage of water for the next few days.

Managing Director Water Board Assadullah Khan directly supervised all the technical matters of the repair work between Wednesday and Thursday.

After the completion of repair of the burst line, water supply to Karachi city has been started from this line. However, the effects of water shortage caused by the burst line remained in the city for two to three days.

Asadullah Khan, MD, Water Board, has appealed to the citizens to use water carefully and do not waste the commodity.