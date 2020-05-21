UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KW&SB Repairs 72 Inches Diameter Line

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:30 PM

KW&SB repairs 72 inches diameter line

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), has completed the repair work of 72 inch diameter line which exploded due to reported power outage at Dhabeji pumping station here.

The water supply to the affected areas has been restored, said a spokesperson to the Water Board on Thursday.

The water supply to the affected areas will be disturbed as these areas will face shortage of water for the next few days.

Managing Director Water Board Assadullah Khan directly supervised all the technical matters of the repair work between Wednesday and Thursday.

After the completion of repair of the burst line, water supply to Karachi city has been started from this line. However, the effects of water shortage caused by the burst line remained in the city for two to three days.

Asadullah Khan, MD, Water Board, has appealed to the citizens to use water carefully and do not waste the commodity.

Related Topics

Karachi Shortage Water All From

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

21 minutes ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

England's Broad gives glimpse into post-lockdown t ..

24 minutes ago

Hertha out for Union revenge in Berlin derby

24 minutes ago

36 'criminals' arrested in Faisalabad

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.