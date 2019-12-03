KW&SB replaces manholes covers : Performs cleaning, repair of water lines

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), is executing replacement of dilapidated manholes and cleaning and repair of sewerage lines in different areas of the city with a view to ensure unhindered smooth flow of sewage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), is executing replacement of dilapidated manholes and cleaning and repair of sewerage lines in different areas of the city with a view to ensure unhindered smooth flow of sewage.

The staffers of the KW&SB also resolved the complaints about water supply and sewerage issues which were lodged by the consumers on Complaint Centre of the Water Board, said a spokesman of the KW&SB on Tuesday.

Managing Director KW&SB Engineer Asadullah Khan had directed the staffers of Sewerage department in a meeting to cover all open manholes.

An 18-inch diameter sewage line which were caved-in near Nazimabad block 3-F was replaced to resolve the complaints of sewerage overflow in areas including Nazimabad Eidgah and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The leakage in the 48-inch diameter water line near Islamia Kaanta Highway was also repaired.

Replacement of the covers and covering of manholes is being carried out in different areas of North Nazimabad, Kareemabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, F.B.Area, Lyari, Landhi, Korangi, Bufferzone and North Karachi The KW&SB staffers also carried out other operations including cleaningof sewerage lines, repairing water lines and resolving the complaints regarding water supply and drainage to facilitate the masses.