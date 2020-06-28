KW&SB replaces, repairs water supply & sewerage lines in different areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage Board-KW&SB's team has almost completed the replacement work of the waterboard's sewerage line that sank at Teen-Hatti nearby Lyari River here, and will finalized it by 11 pm on Sunday.

According to a spokesman for the Water board on Sunday said that a 36 inches diameter sewerage line that caved in and caused drainage problems in the area from Jahangir Road to Teen-Hatti and water was accumulated on the road.

The Water Board team under the supervision of Chief Engineer Sewerage Saeed Sheikh is working day and night to complete the replacement of the damaged line and the team is confident that it will finalize the work by 11 pm on Sunday.

In addition, the Water Board staff has laid a 3-inch diameter line to improve the water supply in Bara Board (Big Board) Pak Colony area here.

The water supply has been restored after installation of a 12 inches diameter supply lines at Rexer Line Street no. 6 here.

The water supply has also been improved by installing valves on the 6-inch diameter line at the Nursery site on Shahra-e-Faisal.

A 12-inch diameter sewerage line has been laid in Azeempura Shah Faisal Town, while construction of manholes has been completed in A.B.Seena line UC-11 here.