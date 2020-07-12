UrduPoint.com
KW&SB Resolved Complaints About Water Supply, Sewerage

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

KW&SB resolved complaints about water supply, sewerage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) on Sunday said it had addressed hundreds of complaints regarding water supply and drainage during the rain emergency imposed on the instructions of the Minister for Local Government and Chairman Water Board Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

"The water supply has been improved by cleaning the supply lines and repairing leakages while cleaning of sewers have also been performed to address the drainage problems caused due to the rain in more than 100 areas of the city," a KW&SB press release said.

The KW&SB officials visited the city and suburbs and inspected the ongoing repair and development works. The staff under the supervision of MD Water Board Assadullah Khan also on Saturday and Sunday resolved various problems of water supply and drainage in different areas of the city, the press release added.

