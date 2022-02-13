UrduPoint.com

KWSB Resolves Water Supply, Drainage Issues In Different Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) while taking action, resolved several complaints related to water supply and drainage in different areas of the city.

The KWSB's staff resolved the sewerage network related problems in different areas of Lyari including Chakiwara, Nayabad and Musa Lane, said a statement on Sunday.

According to Chief Engineer Sewerage Aftab Chandio, work is underway to resolve sewerage complaints in Baloch Para and Haji Mureed Goth here.

On the instructions of Managing Director KWSB Engineer Asadullah Khan, the Board provided better water supply and drainage facilities to the citizens in all parts of the city.

The Board used all its resources to improve the supply and drainage in different areas of the metropolis.

