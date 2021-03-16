KW&SB resolves water supply, sewerage complaints

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), resolved water supply and sewerage related complaints in different areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

The Water Board staff repaired an 18-inch diameter water supply line in Baldia Town No. 4 and repaired several other water lines, said a spokesperson of the Water Board on Tuesday.

The water supply has now been improved by laying a new six-inch diameter water line in Baldia Town Sector 9-E.

A dilapidated 8-inch diameter sewerage line has been replaced in Nazimabad Block 1.

The complaint of sewerage overflow has been resolved by performing cleaning of a 24-inch diameter sewerage line with a winching machine on 5000 feet road New Karachi.

The repair work of slice valves of 8 and 4 inch diameter lines was completed as with the result the water supply has been improved at UC-4 Mahmoodabad area.

Other complaints of water supply and sewerage were also resolved in Chawla Street Block 6 Karachi Admin Society, Jamshed Town Parchamwali street, Metroville UC-4, Gulistan-e-Johar UC-27, Jangal Shah Pumping Station Kemari, Zia Colony Korangi, Nazimabad, Gulbahar, Haji Mureed Goth, Jahangirabad, Mujahid Colony, Orangi Town UC 28 and other areas of the metropolis.