UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KW&SB Resolves Water Supply, Sewerage Complaints

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:35 PM

KW&SB resolves water supply, sewerage complaints

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), resolved water supply and sewerage related complaints in different areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), resolved water supply and sewerage related complaints in different areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

The Water Board staff repaired an 18-inch diameter water supply line in Baldia Town No. 4 and repaired several other water lines, said a spokesperson of the Water Board on Tuesday.

The water supply has now been improved by laying a new six-inch diameter water line in Baldia Town Sector 9-E.

A dilapidated 8-inch diameter sewerage line has been replaced in Nazimabad Block 1.

The complaint of sewerage overflow has been resolved by performing cleaning of a 24-inch diameter sewerage line with a winching machine on 5000 feet road New Karachi.

The repair work of slice valves of 8 and 4 inch diameter lines was completed as with the result the water supply has been improved at UC-4 Mahmoodabad area.

Other complaints of water supply and sewerage were also resolved in Chawla Street Block 6 Karachi Admin Society, Jamshed Town Parchamwali street, Metroville UC-4, Gulistan-e-Johar UC-27, Jangal Shah Pumping Station Kemari, Zia Colony Korangi, Nazimabad, Gulbahar, Haji Mureed Goth, Jahangirabad, Mujahid Colony, Orangi Town UC 28 and other areas of the metropolis.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Road Baldia Jamshed Korangi Orangi

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Lifetime achievement award for Rahat Fateh Ali Kha ..

2 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz leveled baseless allegations to influ ..

2 minutes ago

Agriculture experts express concern over certified ..

2 minutes ago

Court seeks NAB report on co-accused death in fake ..

2 minutes ago

East Africa Law Society Says Takes Uganda to Court ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.