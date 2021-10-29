KWSB shuts down Sherpao Hydrant

Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), Engineer Asadullah Khan on Friday said that the KW&SB has shut down Sherpao hydrant in compliance with the orders of the Sindh High Court

In a statement, Asadullah Khan said that alternate options for supplying water to residents of district South, government institutions, mosques and hospitals are being considered.

He said that the Karachi Water Board always implemented every decision of the courts immediately.