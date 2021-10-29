UrduPoint.com

KWSB Shuts Down Sherpao Hydrant

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:38 PM

KWSB shuts down Sherpao Hydrant

Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), Engineer Asadullah Khan on Friday said that the KW&SB has shut down Sherpao hydrant in compliance with the orders of the Sindh High Court

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), Engineer Asadullah Khan on Friday said that the KW&SB has shut down Sherpao hydrant in compliance with the orders of the Sindh High Court.

In a statement, Asadullah Khan said that alternate options for supplying water to residents of district South, government institutions, mosques and hospitals are being considered.

He said that the Karachi Water Board always implemented every decision of the courts immediately.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh High Court Water Government

Recent Stories

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting co ..

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting concludes by building on interna ..

39 minutes ago
 US income dropped 1% in Sept as pandemic aid ended ..

US income dropped 1% in Sept as pandemic aid ended: govt

28 seconds ago
 Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq assumed the charge as Vice ..

Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq assumed the charge as Vice Chancellor of University of Gw ..

31 seconds ago
 Sweet Home serving orphans to make them responsibl ..

Sweet Home serving orphans to make them responsible citizen: IGP

33 seconds ago
 Four die of coronavirus in KP

Four die of coronavirus in KP

5 minutes ago
 46,733 motorcyclists fined during last 45 days

46,733 motorcyclists fined during last 45 days

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.