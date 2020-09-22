KWSB strives to resolve sewerage issues in Karachi : Spokesperson

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) is working to resolve complaints of sewerage and other related issues in different areas of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB) is working to resolve complaints of sewerage and other related issues in different areas of the metropolis.

A spokesperson of the KWSB said that after the completion of ongoing repair, replacement and up-gradation works, various complaints related to drainage will be resolved, accordingly, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that steps have been taken for immediate solution of drainage problems in Central district while work is in full swing in other districts as well.

Meanwhile, Managing Directed KWSB Khalid Mehmood Sheikh while presiding over an important meeting of KWSB officials of district Central, directed them to immediately resolve the drainage complaints.

He urged the officers to work for a lasting and sustainable solution to the problems of supply and drainage to facilitate the citizens.

The MD KWSB was briefed about the ongoing development works including installation, repair and replacement of water lines in different areas of the city.

Later, the MD Water Board met the engineers and officers present at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Water Ghulam Qadir Abbas, Chief Engineer Sewerage Saeed Sheikh, Superintending Engineer Muhammad Ali Sheikh, Muhammad Zahid and others.