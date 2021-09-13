KWSB upgrades smart phone application for booking water tanker: MD KWSB

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) Monday announced that people can easily book water tankers through the upgraded smart phone application of the KWSB from 9 am to 5 pm between Monday to Saturday.

Managing Director KW&SB Engineer Asadullah Khan said this during a visit to the office of the smart phone application here, said a spokesperson of the Water Board.

He said that the KWSB has recently upgraded its smart phone application to simplify water tanker booking. People may visit the Karachi Water Board's website www.kwsb.gos.pk to download the upgraded online mobile app, which is upgraded to facilitate the masses, he added.

Apart from the upgraded mobile application, citizens can also book water tankers on the mobile number 03041112482.