KW&SB VC reviews steps to improve water supply/sewerage system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman of Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) Syed Najmi Alam on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting to review the steps for further improvement of the water supply and sewerage system during the holy month of Ramazan across the metropolis, at the Chairman Secretariat Karsaz here.

DMD Technical Services Karachi Water Board Engineer Asadullah Khan, all the Superintendents and Executive Engineers, Staff Officer to Vice Chairman Nadeem Kirmani, Personal Secretary Agha Saeed were present on the occasion.

Syed Najmi Alam directed the officials concerned that during the holy month of Ramazan, effective measures should be taken to further improve the water supply and drainage system in the city.

Addressing the officers on the occasion Engineer Asadullah Khan said that on the occasion of Ramazan a high-level meeting will be held at the Chairman's Secretariat every Friday in which all the Chief Engineers and Superintendent Engineers will ensure their participation.

He issued orders to Chief Engineer Water and Chief Engineer Bulk and said that a meeting should be held every Thursday with all the superintendents and executive engineers to formulate a comprehensive policy for immediate solution of water supply and drainage problems in the city.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman Water Board Following the instructions of Sindh Local Bodies and Chairman Water Board Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Water Board staff is working day and night to provide better facilities of water supply and drainage to the citizens.