KW&SB Will Provide Employment To Children Of Deceased Employees

Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:26 PM

KW&SB will provide employment to children of deceased employees

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), on Friday approved to provide employment of permanent basis to children of those employees who died on dut

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), on Friday approved to provide employment of permanent basis to children of those employees who died on duty.

The approval to this effect was given by Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah as chairman of KW&SB, on the recommendation of Managing Director KW&SB Engineer Asadullah Khan, said a spokesperson of the KW&SB.

Permanent employments will be provided between grades one to eleven according to the education.

Asadullah Khan said that a summary was sent to Sindh Local Government to provide permanent employment to children of employees who passed away on duty, as per the directions of Governing Board meeting in 2017.

