KWSB's Hydrant Cell Sets Up Water Stalls

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 06:50 PM

KWSB's Hydrant cell sets up water stalls

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board - KWSB's Hydrant Cell set up cold water camps at various public places in the city in view of extreme hot weather, on the direction of Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who is also Chairman KWSB.

Focal Person Hydrant Cell Shahbaz Bashir Khud supervised the setting up of cells, said a statement on Sunday.

Stalls of cold water have been set up at public places while stalls of cold water along wiht cold drinks were set up in in six districts of Karachi.

Water tankers have also been stationed at various bus stops, hospitals and other public places in the city to serve the citizens during extreme hot weather.

