KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Managing Director of Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB) Asadullah Khan has said that besides performing routine duties, the staff of Water Board is also working during the night shifts in different parts of the city, to facilitate the masses.

He said this while talking to senior officials of the KWSB at the MD Secretariat here, said a spokesperson of the Water Board on Sunday.

Asadullah directed the officers and engineers of the Water Board to work on a war footing to allay the sufferings of the masses regarding supply and drainage in the city, which are also being brought to the notice to the Complaint Centre or through media reports.

The MD Water Board said that all resources should be utilized to resolve complaints of the masses. Coordination and cooperation of all departments is imperative to remove obstacles from the ongoing works, he added.

On this occasion, the officials concerned of the KWSB also tabled their weekly performance reports to the MD Water Board.

The MD KWSB said that the ongoing night campaign of the Water Board is yielding positive results. Therefore, the complaints lodged by the citizens are being dealt with expeditiously, he added.

The weekly performance reports highlighted that the staff of the Water Board also performed duties in alternate shifts on their weekly-off days.

The leakage in the water line passing nearby the Malir River, was repaired on an emergency basis and the loss of water has been stopped.

The water supply lines at Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 7 and Block 16 were also repaired by the Water Board staff.

Besides, the water supply and sewerage lines in different areas of the metropolis including in Ittehad Town, Nawab Colony, New Karachi, Surjani Town Al-Ghazi Goth, Data Nagar Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Keamari were also repaired.