KWSC Completes Repair Of 84” Main Water Line On University Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 09:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), on Monday, announced that repair work of damaged main water supply line on the university road was completed and supply of water from Dhabeji pumping station in the line has been started.
The 84” main line was damaged during construction work of an ongoing development project on the main university road in the previous week and water supply to line was suspended from the pumping station.
The KWSC spokesperson, in a statement issued here, informed that repair of 84” main line has been completed and water was being released from Dhabeji pumping station to recharge the water supply lines.
The construction work had continued for more than five days and 300 workers took part in the repair works round the clock while heavy machinery was also used for the repairs, the KWSC spokesperson informed adding that use of drill machine during a development project on University road caused major damages to the main line at two different points while pouring of concrete by the project workers to fill the holes exacerbated the situation.
He said that it took more than three days to remove the concrete from the affected pipelines as heavy machinery could not be used inside the pipelines and the entire work had been carried out manually by the labour.
After completion of repair works and removal of concrete as well as silt from the pipeline, water supply from the Dhabeji pumping station has been started and water lines being charged, he said and hoped that de-silting of the pipelines will result into improved water supply.
Recent Stories
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two poachers caught, fined for illegal hunting wild animals47 seconds ago
-
Governor directs to fill vacancies of 18 magistrates in Quetta49 seconds ago
-
Cold wave to persist across Pakistan; frost, fog expected in several areas: PMD53 seconds ago
-
Rana Tanveer urges political parties to play role for economic stability in country56 seconds ago
-
NAB (R) Sub-Office GB, Gilgit organizes Seminar on"Uniting with Youth against Corruption: Shaping To ..59 seconds ago
-
PMYP committed to enhancing employment prospects11 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, integrity11 minutes ago
-
Bugti signals increase in local body institutions funds11 minutes ago
-
Shazia Mari urges OGDCL to release Sanghar's pending production bonus11 minutes ago
-
SDPI honors legacy of Ahmed Saleem on his 1st death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Dera Police accelerate snap checking, search operations to net lawbreakers11 minutes ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Lahore21 minutes ago