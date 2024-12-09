KWSC completes repair of 84” main water line on University road

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), on Monday, announced that repair work of damaged main water supply line on the university road was completed and supply of water from Dhabeji pumping station in the line has been started.

The 84” main line was damaged during construction work of an ongoing development project on the main university road in the previous week and water supply to line was suspended from the pumping station.

The KWSC spokesperson, in a statement issued here, informed that repair of 84” main line has been completed and water was being released from Dhabeji pumping station to recharge the water supply lines.

The construction work had continued for more than five days and 300 workers took part in the repair works round the clock while heavy machinery was also used for the repairs, the KWSC spokesperson informed adding that use of drill machine during a development project on University road caused major damages to the main line at two different points while pouring of concrete by the project workers to fill the holes exacerbated the situation.

He said that it took more than three days to remove the concrete from the affected pipelines as heavy machinery could not be used inside the pipelines and the entire work had been carried out manually by the labour.

After completion of repair works and removal of concrete as well as silt from the pipeline, water supply from the Dhabeji pumping station has been started and water lines being charged, he said and hoped that de-silting of the pipelines will result into improved water supply.