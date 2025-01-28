KWSC Restores Water Supply From Hub Station After Maintenance Closure
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation restored supply of water to West and Keamari districts of the metropolis on Tuesday evening after completion of annual electric maintenance work at Hub Pumping station.
During annual maintenance work for 2024-25 at Hub Pumping Station, K-Electric suspended power supply resulting into shut down of water supply to District West and Keamari, the KWSC spokesperson informed adding, however Dhabeji Pumping Station continued supplying water to the city as usual.
Population in the District West and Keamari were estimated to face a total water shortage of 37 MGD due to maintenance closure. A total of 650 MGD of water is supplied to the city and 613 MGD of water supply to the city continued as usual from Dhabeji.
It took over 6 hours to complete the work and power was restored at Hub Pumping Station, the spokesperson said adding that on restoration of the power the pumping station started supplying water to the western and south western parts of the city.
