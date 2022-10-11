KYA expressed deep sorrow over custodial death of Altaf Shah Shaheed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :President of Kashmir Youth Alliance (KYA) Dr. Syed Mujahid Geelani, Taha Muneeb, Razi Tahir, Naveed Ahmed, Palwasha Saeed, Muhammad Akhter, Abdullah Khalil and others expressed deep sorrow and grief over the custodial death of son-in-law of Baba e Hurriyat Syed Ali Shah Geelani Shaheed.

In a statement; they emphasized that, Altaf Shah is not the first Kashmiri political prisoner who has died during illegal detention, but the other illegally imprisoned political Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders are also facing serious health problems due to lack of provision of medical facilities and healthy food during detention.

On Tuesday, in a condolence message by the leaders of Kashmir Youth Alliance said, Hurriyat leader Altaf Shah was an iconic leader of Freedom movement, who was arrested by the Indian occupational forces along with other Hurriyat leaders in a false case in 2018. However, Modi government did not treat him well even though he was diagnosed with cancer, Modi is killing Hurriyat leaders in custody under a well-thought-out plan, Kashmiri leaders detained or imprisoned in jails by the occupying India.