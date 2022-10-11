UrduPoint.com

KYA Expressed Deep Sorrow Over Custodial Death Of Altaf Shah Shaheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 08:15 PM

KYA expressed deep sorrow over custodial death of Altaf Shah Shaheed

President of Kashmir Youth Alliance (KYA) Dr. Syed Mujahid Geelani, Taha Muneeb, Razi Tahir, Naveed Ahmed, Palwasha Saeed, Muhammad Akhter, Abdullah Khalil and others expressed deep sorrow and grief over the custodial death of son-in-law of Baba e Hurriyat Syed Ali Shah Geelani Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :President of Kashmir Youth Alliance (KYA) Dr. Syed Mujahid Geelani, Taha Muneeb, Razi Tahir, Naveed Ahmed, Palwasha Saeed, Muhammad Akhter, Abdullah Khalil and others expressed deep sorrow and grief over the custodial death of son-in-law of Baba e Hurriyat Syed Ali Shah Geelani Shaheed.

In a statement; they emphasized that, Altaf Shah is not the first Kashmiri political prisoner who has died during illegal detention, but the other illegally imprisoned political Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders are also facing serious health problems due to lack of provision of medical facilities and healthy food during detention.

On Tuesday, in a condolence message by the leaders of Kashmir Youth Alliance said, Hurriyat leader Altaf Shah was an iconic leader of Freedom movement, who was arrested by the Indian occupational forces along with other Hurriyat leaders in a false case in 2018. However, Modi government did not treat him well even though he was diagnosed with cancer, Modi is killing Hurriyat leaders in custody under a well-thought-out plan, Kashmiri leaders detained or imprisoned in jails by the occupying India.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Prisoner Syed Ali Shah Geelani Died Alliance 2018 Cancer Government

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.