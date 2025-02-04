Open Menu

KYA, MYL Leaders Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Kashmiri People

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The leaders of the Kashmir Youth Alliance (KYA) and the Muslim Youth League (MYL) have reaffirmed their unwavering support for the sacrifices of their Kashmiri brothers until the assurance of the due rights of the oppressed Kashmiri people as per UN resolutions.

They expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference at the National Press Club here Monday.

"Pakistan's youth have neither forgotten nor will ever forget the sacrifices made for Kashmir's freedom," they emphasized.

The Kashmir freedom movement, they declared, remained as strong today as it was in the past.

Quoting the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who called Kashmir the "jugular vein" of Pakistan, they vowed to reclaim it at all costs.

Addressing the press conference, Dr. Mujahid Gilani, President of the Kashmir Youth Alliance and nephew of Hurriyat leader Asiya Andrabi, made a shocking revelation that since 2019, more than 25,000 Kashmiris had been illegally imprisoned by the occupying Indian forces.

Speaking about his personal struggle, he mentioned that his uncle, Dr. Qasim Faktoo, had been imprisoned for the past 31 years but had never compromised on his principles. Similarly, his aunt, Asiya Andrabi, had been incarcerated in Indian jails since 2017.

Dr. Mujahid Gilani reiterated that the Kashmir freedom movement would continue unabated, and no amount of Indian oppression could deter them from their cause.

He also highlighted that under the guise of search operations, the lives of Kashmiris had been made unbearable.

"Since 2019, India has violated the sanctity of over 20,000 Kashmiri homes," he added.

Engr. Haris Dar, President of the Muslim Youth League, echoed the words of Quaid-e-Azam, emphasizing that Pakistan’s youth would go to any lengths to liberate their “jugular vein.”

Addressing the youth of occupied Kashmir, he reassured them that the young generation of Pakistan stood with them and was ready to make any sacrifice for their cause.

The Kashmir Youth Alliance announced that on February 5, Pakistani youth, transcending all divisions, would express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

"The era of oppression and subjugation is over and that India cannot continue its tyranny against the Kashmiri people for long," They emphasized.

The alliance also announced the launch of a nationwide awareness campaign to engage and mobilize the youth in the Kashmir freedom struggle.

