UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Kyarr" In 730 Km Southwestward Of Karachi, No Threat To Any Coastal Area: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Super Cyclonic Storm "Kyarr" in Arabian Sea has been tracked at about 730 km Southwestward of Karachi during last 12 hours with maximum sustained surface winds of 230-240 kmph, 665 km of Gwadar and 1012 km northeastward of Salalah (Oman).

"Kyarr" is likely to move further northwestwards till Wednesday and then it will turn southwestward, said a Cyclone Advisory of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday.

There was no direct threat to any coastal area of Pakistan; however, due to exceptionally strong winds around the system's centre and roughness in sea, low-lying islands may suffer by water intrusion due to high tides.

Scattered DS/TS-rain was also expected in lower Sindh and along Makran Coast during Wednesday to Friday. Fishermen were advised not to venture in open Sea till October 31st.

Meanwhile, the fishermen in coastal area of Gadani have set theirsailboats on the shore to help protect their boats from the waves. The rising level of water had damaged many boats anchored at the shore.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Storm Water Oman Gwadar Salalah May October From

Recent Stories

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

56 minutes ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

56 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber launches new relief campaign for Rohing ..

56 minutes ago

UAE provides 26 tonnes of food aid to Southern Mar ..

56 minutes ago

FTA: Expansion of Excise Tax aimed at curbing harm ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.