"Kyarr" In 730 Km Southwestward Of Karachi, No Threat To Any Coastal Area: PMD

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Super Cyclonic Storm "Kyarr" in Arabian Sea has been tracked at about 730 km Southwestward of Karachi during last 12 hours with maximum sustained surface winds of 230-240 kmph, 665 km of Gwadar and 1012 km northeastward of Salalah (Oman).

"Kyarr" is likely to move further northwestwards till Wednesday and then it will turn southwestward, said a Cyclone Advisory of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday.

There was no direct threat to any coastal area of Pakistan; however, due to exceptionally strong winds around the system's centre and roughness in sea, low-lying islands may suffer by water intrusion due to high tides.

Scattered DS/TS-rain was also expected in lower Sindh and along Makran Coast during Wednesday to Friday. Fishermen were advised not to venture in open Sea till October 31st.

Meanwhile, the fishermen in coastal area of Gadani have set theirsailboats on the shore to help protect their boats from the waves. The rising level of water had damaged many boats anchored at the shore.