Kyrgyz Ambassador calls on Acting Governor of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Acting Governor of Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani met Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich at Sindh Governor House here on Wednesday.

Issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting, said a statement.

Appreciating Kyrgyzstan's assistance in various fields, the Acting Governor Sindh said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan had friendly relations, while improvement in strategic relations between the two countries had further strengthened the close ties between the two sides.

The Acting Governor Durrani said that the exchange of trade delegations was of utmost importance for the development of relations.

Agha Siraj also said that there was considerable potential for investment in the city of Karachi.