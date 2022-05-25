UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz Ambassador Calls On Acting Governor Of Sindh

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Kyrgyz Ambassador calls on Acting Governor of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Acting Governor of Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani met Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich at Sindh Governor House here on Wednesday.

Issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting, said a statement.

Appreciating Kyrgyzstan's assistance in various fields, the Acting Governor Sindh said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan had friendly relations, while improvement in strategic relations between the two countries had further strengthened the close ties between the two sides.

The Acting Governor Durrani said that the exchange of trade delegations was of utmost importance for the development of relations.

Agha Siraj also said that there was considerable potential for investment in the city of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Governor Exchange Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasmin Mali ..

Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasmin Malik to life-imprisonment

3 minutes ago
 KP-BOIT delegation visits ICCI for promotion of tr ..

KP-BOIT delegation visits ICCI for promotion of trade & investment

50 seconds ago
 AIOU starts English access micro scholarship progr ..

AIOU starts English access micro scholarship program

52 seconds ago
 DEC urges people to ensure registration of vote

DEC urges people to ensure registration of vote

53 seconds ago
 PNS Madadgar provides technical assistance to merc ..

PNS Madadgar provides technical assistance to merchant vessel

54 seconds ago
 Govt collects around 28 million fine against profi ..

Govt collects around 28 million fine against profiteers in federal capital: NA t ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.