Kyrgyz Ambassador, MD APP agreed to promote media cooperation between official news agencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Avazbek Atakhanov Thursday called on Muhammad Asim Khichi, Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan and agreed to promote assistance for technical support and bilateral media cooperation between the official news agencies of the two countries.

During a meeting, Ambassador Atakhanov gave suggestions regarding bilateral news exchange, technical support, training and capacity, information exchange and date sharing to highlight different potential sectors of the two countries and stressed on promoting mutual cooperation between the two agencies in line with modern trends. APP's senior officials were also present on the occasion.

He said a mutual cooperation agreement has been signed between APP and Kyrgyzstan's Khabar news agency, facilitating daily news exchanges.

The Ambassador said that APP and Kabar play a significant role in promoting bilateral relations between the two countries, which needs to be further improved.

He said that the role of the media is very important for highlighting the culture of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan and in this regard, both the news agencies should work to promote bilateral culture.

He said the role of youth is very important in the present era and both countries should enlighten the youth about

each other's culture and historical heritage.

Kyrgyz envoy emphasized the need to transfer friendly relations and historical heritage to the next generation.

He said that the Kyrgyz government is constantly striving for modern facilities to promote tourism.

The Ambassador said that Kyrgyzstan is a country with natural landscapes and there are vast opportunities for mutual cooperation in the tourism sector between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The media can play a crucial role in highlighting tourism opportunities and promoting mutual awareness between the two countries, he said.

Ambassador Atakhanov said the project CASA-1000 will help meet Pakistan's energy needs and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

The work is underway on the project and after its completion, Pakistan’s energy needs will be met to a large extent.

He said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan's role in regional economic and trade integration is pivotal and Pakistan’s geostrategic position is of great importance to Kyrgyzstan.

The Ambassador said Kyrgyzstan is an open and liberal economy which is always striving to promote investment and trade liberalization with global and regional markets.

He said that Pakistani investors should invest in the Kyrgyz market as Kyrgyzstan is to become a hub of global trade in future, from which Pakistani traders and investors can benefit.

Kyrgyzstan can facilitate Pakistan's trade with the Euro Economic Zone, potentially increasing Pakistan's trade volumes, he added.

The envoy said Kyrgyzstan's nominal GDP per capita in 2025 is around $3000 per capita, which has been growing continuously for the past 4 years, and along with this, the poverty rate in Kyrgyzstan has been decreasing, and the standard of living has been improving.

The ambassador said that Renewable energy, mining, gold, tourism, and agriculture are important sectors of the national economy in Kyrgyzstan, due to which the annual GDP has increased by 9 percent in the past years and in first quarter of

this year is 13%.

He said that the upcoming visit of Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan in May would enhance economic ties and explore new opportunities for collaboration between the two countries.

MD, APP, Muhammad Asim Khichi assured the Kyrgyz Ambassador of full cooperation and said the national news agencies of both countries should move forward for further cooperation.

He said that there is a need for further collaboration between APP and Khabar news agencies to share potential sectors and achievements.

MD Khichi said that this cooperation can strengthen media ties and promote mutual understanding between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.