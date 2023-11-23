Kyrgyz delegation meet Education Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) A high-powered delegation led by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev called on the Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi in his office on Thursday.

Madad Ali Sindhi welcomed the Kyrgyz delegation and said that the two countries have cultural, linguistic and people-to-people love for each other, said a press release.

The minister discussed the exchange of expertise and knowledge regarding Vocational and Technical Training.

He said that the two countries can benefit from the experience of each other. He acknowledged and praised the long-standing cordial relationship between the two countries.

Madad Ali welcomed the exchange of teachers and students to further mutual cooperation. He said that there is significant potential for cooperation between the two countries.

He said that Teacher’s Training and quality of education have been given the highest priority since he took office.

He said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan should enhance their bilateral ties, especially in exchange of technology, education and research. He said that digitalisation of the education sector can address numerous challenges of today and tomorrow.

He highlighted the E-Taleem and Teleschool platforms developed by the Ministry of Education in its bid to develop digital solutions to prevalent problems in the public education sector.

Madad said that Pakistan has always collaborated with Muslim countries and looks forward to enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

He appreciated the developments in the education sector of Kyrgyzstan and said that through the exchange of expertise, Pakistan can learn from their road to progress. The minister was told that 11,000 Pakistani students are studying in Kyrgyzstan.

Madad said that such exchange will lead to the strengthening of ties and can lead towards a fruitful bilateral relation. The minister said that we should also look towards collaboration on multilateral platforms such as ECO.

The minister was also briefed about the issue of Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan. He reiterated his resolve to resolve all such outstanding issues.

He said that the youth of Pakistan is the most important asset for the country and should be facilitated in every manner.

Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan H.E Ulanbek Totuiaev said that the People of Kyrgyzstan have a deep affiliation with Pakistan. He said that university-to-university cooperation and Technical Institution to Technical Institution collaboration are the way forward.

He also briefed the minister about a digital learning platform being used in Kyrgyzstan that has reaped good results.

Madad said that both countries should exchange expertise on the development of digital learning platforms, in order to benefit from the experience of each other.

Madad Ali Sindhi praised the current government's efforts in modernising the education system of Pakistan. The Federal Minister thanked the Ambassador and highlighted the cordial and friendly relations between the two countries. The minister said that the two countries have shared history and literature.