Kyrgyz envoy calls on Education minister

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Kyrgyz Ambassador to Pakistan Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich Tuesday called on Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral interests.

Welcoming the envoy, Rana Tanveer said Pakistan looked forward to taking its ties with the Kyrgyz Republic to the next level, said a news release. Secretary Education Naheed S. Durrani also attended the meeting.

The minister said there existed immense potential to increase bilateral cooperation that would prove to be beneficial for the two countries, adding "Pakistan and Kyrgyz Republic should take advantage of the opportunity at hand and ensure maximum cooperation.

" The minister discussed ways and means for the exchange of expertise and knowledge in the field of vocational and technical training, adding, the two countries could benefit from the experience of each other.

Rana Tanveer welcomed the idea of the exchange of teachers and students to further cooperation in the field of education.

He said Pakistan could learn from the expertise of the Kyrgyz Republic in Engineering whereas the Kyrgyz Republic could learn from Pakistan concerning academic research.

The minister said both the countries were enjoying cordial relations and had a great friendship, adding, the people of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan had close cultural and spiritual ties.