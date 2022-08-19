UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz Envoy Lauds Pakistan's Defence Industries' Capabilities, Products

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Ulanbek Totuiaev, called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday and praised the capabilities of Pakistan's Defence Industries and their products.

The Defence Minister welcomed the Ambassador and said that Pakistan greatly values the friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan and looks forward to strengthening this friendship, a news release said.

He stressed that Pakistan would continue to further enhance cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within the framework of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and other regional and international organization.

Moreover, he highlighted that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan could collaborate extensively in the defence cooperation and provision of defence related products and expertise to Kyrgyzstan.

The Ambassador appreciated Pakistan's support and assistance. He also highlighted the importance of cordial relations between two countries.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the institutional framework for high level bilateral coordination to achieve regional as well as global peace and prosperity.

