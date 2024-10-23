Kyrgyz govt keen to collaborate with Pakistani organizations to conserve snow leopards: Amb Atakhanov

Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic, Avazbek Atakhanov on Wednesday said the Government of Kyrgyz Republic has always played an instrumental role in snow leopard conservation that led to thriving population of snow leopards in Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic, Avazbek Atakhanov on Wednesday said the Government of Kyrgyz Republic has always played an instrumental role in snow leopard conservation that led to thriving population of snow leopards in Kyrgyzstan.

"We are keen to collaborate with organizations like the Snow Leopard Foundation in Pakistan to strengthen our joint efforts," the Kyrgyz Ambassador said while addressing the joint event organised by the Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF), in collaboration with GenerationFAST – Snow Leopard, marked International Snow Leopard Day, with a significant event held at FAST University Auditorium as chief guest.

The event, aimed at raising awareness about the critical role of snow leopards in alpine ecosystems and the need for their conservation, brought together renowned environmentalists, academic leaders, and diplomats.

Ambassador Avazbek Atakhanov delivered a powerful address on the ongoing efforts to protect snow leopards. He emphasized Kyrgyzstan's strong commitment to wildlife conservation.

He further highlighted future plans for scientific research and awareness campaigns between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan to ensure the survival of this majestic species.

The Guest of Honor, Dr. Aftab Ahmad, Rector of FAST University, spoke on the critical intersection of academia and conservation efforts. He stressed the importance of educating younger generations about environmental issues, stating, "Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and only a well-informed and prepared youth can face these challenges. Collaborations between conservation organizations like SLF and academic institutions are essential in sensitizing young minds to the crucial issues of wildlife protection and climate resilience."

The event commenced with a welcome note from Ms. Haseena Anbarin, Deputy Inspector General of Forests, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, who underlined the ecological importance of snow leopards, often called the "Ghost of the Mountains.

" She remarked, "Snow leopards play a pivotal role in maintaining the balance of their alpine ecosystems. However, they face growing threats due to habitat loss and climate change. International Snow Leopard Day is a call to action, urging global communities to come together to save this iconic species."

A highlight of the event was the screening of a science-based documentary showcasing the conservation work led by the Snow Leopard Foundation. The documentary offered an insightful look into the natural habitats of snow leopards and their vital role in climate change adaptation, capturing the attention of the audience. In an exciting announcement, the Snow Leopard Foundation revealed that the Government of Pakistan is moving a resolution to the United Nations General Assembly to recognize the snow leopard as an International Symbol of Climate Change Adaptation—a significant step forward in global conservation efforts.

The event concluded with remarks from Prof. Adil Amin Kazi, Director of the FAST Center of Executive education, who lauded the collaboration between SLF and FAST University. He stated, "These awareness sessions are instrumental in shaping a generation that is not only aware but fully equipped to take meaningful action for wildlife conservation. We are grateful for the presence of esteemed guests and look forward to continuing these efforts."

The International Snow Leopard Day event successfully spotlighted the urgent need for conservation measures while inspiring collective action among attendees, including students, faculty, diplomats, and conservationists. With continued cooperation between academia and organizations like SLF, there is hope for a brighter future for snow leopards and their habitats.