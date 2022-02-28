Kyrgyz investor delegation calls on Sindh Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

Member of foreign investor delegation from Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic headed by Kanat Kopbayev called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor's House on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Member of foreign investor delegation from Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic headed by Kanat Kopbayev called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor's House on Monday.

The purpose of the visit is to establish bilateral business relations, as well as to study the trade and investment opportunities, said a statement.

The Kyrgyz side provided detailed information on the economic activities of the Kyrgyz Republic, opportunities for establishing bilateral trade, investment in garment, textile, energy, agricultural, agro-food processing and tourism industries/sectors.

The Governor Sindh urged the Kyrgyz businessmen and investors to take advantage of the ample investment opportunities in various sectors across Pakistan, which include construction, energy, healthcare etc.

Imran Ismail observed that Pakistan was an emerging market and business companies from around the world were showing interest in investment in Pakistan due to prudent economic policies of the government.

"Pakistan's improved rating in terms of ease of doing business at international level depicts full confidence of the international community in the policies of the present government," he maintained.

During the meeting, the Governor noted that this type of events will help find common ground for building mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation and determining an effective format for interaction between business circles of the Kyrgyz Republic and Pakistan.

The delegation appreciated the economic policies of the Pakistan government aimed at encouraging investment and to take steps to facilitate foreign investors.

The delegates also expressed keen interest in enhancing the trade and investment between the two countries.