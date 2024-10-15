Kyrgyz PM arrives in Pakistan to attend 23rd SCO Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov arrived here on Tuesday to attend the twenty-third meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik warmly received the distinguished guest along with his delegation at Noor Khan Airbase.

Children dressed in traditional attire presented bouquets of flowers to the foreign dignitaries.

A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the guests, underscoring the importance of the event and the cordial relations between the two nations.

It may be mentioned that delegates from participating countries had already started arriving in the Federal capital, which has received a facelift with colorful lights, floral decorations, and flags and banners from SCO member states to welcome the dignitaries.

The two-day meeting of SCO CHG, the second highest forum within the SCO, will be chaired by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif as the current chair of the Council.

Pakistan had assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the previous meeting held in Bishkek on October 26, 2023 where the country was represented by then interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.