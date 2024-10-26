Kyrgyzstan Ambassador meets RCCI body

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Avazbek Atakhanov visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and held a meeting with the chambers' top brass to discuss matters pertaining to strengthening economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat provided an overview of RCCI’s ongoing activities and upcoming events, highlighting the potential for joint ventures in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and tourism.

Acknowledging the modest $20 million trade volume between the two nations, he called for increased interaction and cooperation to realize their shared economic potential.

Ambassador Atakhanov expressed optimism about boosting the trade volume to $500 million, underscoring Kyrgyzstan’s interest in deepening ties with Pakistan.

“Pakistan offers unique opportunities, from the bustling port of Gwadar to the scenic Karakorams,” he said.

The ambassador informed that his country’s economy has expanded 2.5 times in the last four years, presenting tremendous opportunities for collaboration. "This is the message we want to send to our friends in Pakistan", he said while highlighting the areas of trade and investment for Pakistani traders in his country.

He further highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s historical ties with Pakistan and stressed the need to foster close relations. The ambassador discussed Kyrgyzstan’s relaxed visa policies, enabling easier access for visitors from 62 countries, with plans to further ease restrictions for Pakistani businessmen, investors, and tourists.

The meeting was attended by RCCI's Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, and other members.