Kyrgyzstan Envoy Meets Hanif Abbasi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Avazbek Atakhanov Friday met with the Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi, at the Ministry of Railways.

The two dignitaries discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in the railway sector between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The envoy congratulated Hanif Abbasi on assuming office and expressed his desire to see Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations grow stronger.

He also acknowledged the recent economic improvements and stability achieved by Pakistan under the current government.

During the meeting, the ambassador invited the minister to attend the upcoming session of the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Commission.

Both sides engaged in a constructive dialogue on strengthening the railway network, developing trade routes and initiating technical exchanges.

Hanif Abbasi reiterated government’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the railway sector and emphasized the importance of improving trade relations and travel facilities between the two countries.

“Railway cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan will not only strengthen economic ties but also foster deeper people-to-people connections.”

Both the sides agreed to maintain close communication and explore joint ventures in the future.

