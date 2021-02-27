Kyrgyzstan offers great economic support to Pakistani businessmen: envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Erik Beishembiev said on Saturday that Kyrgyz market was open to Pakistani businessmen.

Talking to the business community here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said that investment in Kyrgyz Republic was profitable and this opportunity should be availed by Pakistani business community through joint ventures in pharmaceutical, rice agriculture, education, tourism and various other sectors.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, former Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, former Vice President Zeshan Khalil, Executive Committee Members Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar, Shahid Nazeer, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Malik Riaz Iqbal, Naeem Haneef, Wadood Alvi and Zeshan Sohail Malik also spoke.

The Kyrgyz ambassador added: "Kyrgyzstan is not developed in pharmaceutical sector and offers great opportunities to Pakistani pharma companies." The ambassador said that his country greatly valued relations with Pakistan and that was why it sought further diversification and strengthening of the relations. He said that Kyrgyz-Pakistani historical relations could be traced back centuries ago. "Our peoples have long-time and close cultural and spiritual ties," he mentioned.

He said that direct flights between the two countries on regular basis would help improve trade and cooperation in tourism sector. He said that both countries were rich in mineral resources; had high skilled human resources; excellent opportunities for developing industry and agriculture; attracting foreign investments for joint production and supply of goods including for export.

Ambassador Erik said that Kyrgyzstan was interested in development of short transportation links through its territory between Central Asia and China and Pakistan with access to the Gwadar and Karachi ports, using railway and automobile roads, which were being constructed in the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "Today, shortest automobile roads are connecting China to Kyrgyzstan through two border mountain passes in Kyrgyzstan - Torugart in the North and - Erkeshtam in the South, located only about 200-km from Chinese city of Kashgar," he maintained.

While answering to a question from the LCCI President, the Kyrgyz ambassador said that Pakistani businessmen could invest individually or through joint ventures in Kyrgyzstan.

He said that Pakistan could use Kyrgyzstan as a gateway to enter into the EU (European Union) market and could avail benefits from GSP Plus status.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah appreciated the Kyrgyz ambassador for keeping good liaison with the Lahore Chamber on regular basis to find new avenues for increasing the trade and economic ties between two countries. He asserted that very few items were being traded between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan for the last many years. The main reason of such a low level of two way trade which stood at 2.2 million Dollars in 2019 was the little knowledge about each other's markets.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that Pakistan's exports to Kyrgyzstan were just 2.17 million dollars while the global imports of Kyrgyzstan were touching five billion dollars. "There is a great scope for Pakistan to enhance its exports to Kyrgyzstan in the sectors of pharmaceuticals, value added textiles, agriculture products, surgical instruments and sports goods. Pharmaceutical sector deserves a special mention as Pakistan has made great strides in this sector after the COVID pandemic," he explained.

The LCCI president said that Kyrgyzstan could also help Pakistan to enhance its exports to the EU under the GSP Plus regime. "We will certainly like to encourage Pakistani investors to explore joint ventures in Kyrgyzstan to promote exports to EU countries and Central Asia," he added.

The Lahore Chamber, he said, had been talking about exploiting the untapped potential of trade in Central Asian republics. He said that Kyrgyzstan and China shared a long border, therefore, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan should make good use of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for attaining better connectivity to deeply explore each other markets.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that once the Covid situation improved, both sides should plan the exchange of business delegations. The regular flights between the two countries would also help in improving bilateral trade.

The LCCI president also appreciated the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan for sponsoring the 4th National Mas-Wrestling Championship being held on 27-28 February in Sports board Punjab, Lahore. He was hopeful that the cultural events planned under the banner of this championship would also add more colour and fun to this event which would strengthen the platform to further promote the cooperation and friendship between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.