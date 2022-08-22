Kyrgyzstan reports 339 new COVID-19 cases over past week

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Kyrgyzstan reported 339 new COVID-19 cases over the past week from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said on Monday.

Data released by the headquarters showed that 297 out of the 339 patients have received treatment at home while the rest are hospitalized.

A total of 20,789 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country this year.

In total, 205,537 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.