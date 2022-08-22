UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Reports 339 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Kyrgyzstan reports 339 new COVID-19 cases over past week

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Kyrgyzstan reported 339 new COVID-19 cases over the past week from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said on Monday.

Data released by the headquarters showed that 297 out of the 339 patients have received treatment at home while the rest are hospitalized.

A total of 20,789 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country this year.

In total, 205,537 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Kyrgyzstan From

Recent Stories

Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in ..

Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in flood-affected areas

29 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC to avoid arrest in terro ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC to avoid arrest in terrorism case

37 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign begins across country

Anti-polio campaign begins across country

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.