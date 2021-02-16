UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan To Take Benefit From Pakistan's New Curriculum, Says Kyrgyz Edu Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:02 PM

Kyrgyzstan to take benefit from Pakistan's new curriculum, says Kyrgyz Edu Minister

Kyrgyzstan will take benefit from New National Single Curriculum (SNC) of Pakistan in up gradation process of its education system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan will take benefit from New National Single Curriculum (SNC) of Pakistan in up gradation process of its education system.

This was said by the Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Beishenaliev on Tuesday during his visit with a delegation to the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood.

Both the education ministers discussed in details the issues of mutual interests and bilateral cooperation.

Talking to the delegation, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that both the countries had brotherly and historical relations.

Pakistani students go to Kyrgyzstan for getting education, while the Pakistani educationist were investing in education sector of Kyrgyzstan, Shafqat informed.

He further said that the Kyrgyz students were came to Pakistan to get religious education in Madaris.

Shafqat Mahmood also briefed the Kyrgyz Education Minister about the steps being taken by the Education Ministry in vocational training, stating that first time the training was being given in two hundred High-end trades that include the courses of robotics and artificial intelligence.

He said that we were going to establish National Accreditation Council for grading of vocational institutes.

Kyrgyz Education Minister lauded the efforts of Shafqat Mahmood for uplift of the education sector.

We were in process for the up gradation of our education system, therefore it will be a great pleasure for us to take benefit from new single national curriculum of Pakistan, he remarked.

Kyrgyz Education Minister also showed his endeavor to enhance further cooperation in the field of education, adding we will take benefit from Pakistani vocational training institutions for our students.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood also informed him about the latest update of Single National Curriculum and its goals.

Shafqat Mahmood also briefed him about the measures taken during the epidemic including online education, distance education programmes, and use of technology in education.

He said that technology was bringing changing and new invention in the education sector.

"We were making sure the provision of stable internet in the less developed areas of Pakistan. We would also ensure to provide quality education with the help of technology in far flung areas of the country" Shafqat remarked.

Both the dignitaries expressed their resolve to enhance the further relations in the education sector between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended among others Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram, Federal Secretary Education Farah Hamid, Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani and other senior officials, while in the delegation the senior Kyrgyz Universities Rectors were also present.

