LAA, WPA to help quick disposal of civil cases: Sultan Mohammad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has passed the Legal Authority Act (LAA) and the Women 's Property Act (WPA) to ensure protection of human rights and bringing amendment in the laws of civil procedure courts, for quick disposal of civil cases and to ensure the provision of speedy justice to the public.

KP Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Mohammad Khan while addressing as special guest on the occasion of the International Day of Human Rights here Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Advisor to CM on Elementary and Secondary education Ziaullah Bangash, Special Assistant to CM for Information Technology Kamran Bangash and other MPAs along with Secretary Law and UNDP officials.

The Minister said that the government has passed the Women's Property Act and Legal Authority Act from the provincial cabinet which would ensure protection of human rights in general and women's rights in particular.

He said that the Legal Authority Act would provide legal assistance to poor segments of the society while Women Property Act would ensure women rights regarding property shares.

The provincial Ombudsperson has been empowered to prompt redress the complaints received by the Deputy Commissioner about the women's share in property adding government is bringing amendments in laws of civil procedure courts so as to provide quick and cheap justice to common man.

Referring to human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, the minister said that curfew has been a gross violation of basic human rights for 128 days by the Government of India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan advocated the rights of occupied Kashmir, on the floor of general assembly of United Nation in a better way, he said.

Adviser to the Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash and other MPAs also addressed the ceremony. Later, the participants of the event also held a rally for in favour of human rights.